RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

