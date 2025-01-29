Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 40,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776.46. The trade was a 84.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel Lewis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,340.68. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,654 shares of company stock worth $97,456. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

