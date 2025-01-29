Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 93.28 ($1.16). Approximately 942,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,252,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.14).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.43) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.
Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.
Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.
