Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,627,000 after buying an additional 1,037,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $50,192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.3 %

FCFS opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

