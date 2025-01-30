Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,850 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SHYD opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

