Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stock Holdings Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 88,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

