Melius Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Melius Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

JCI opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

