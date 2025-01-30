Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Autoliv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALV opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.