Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBNA. Hovde Group started coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

CBNA opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Chain Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

