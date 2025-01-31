Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

FSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

FSBC stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.48. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 141,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

