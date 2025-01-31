Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group
In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $8,643,250.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,512.60. This trade represents a 45.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.
The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
