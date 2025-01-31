Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $410,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 753,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,425,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,787,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

