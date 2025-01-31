PFG Investments LLC Buys 3,961 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 81.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NU by 86.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

