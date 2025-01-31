PFG Investments LLC Has $468,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OCSL. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.56%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.