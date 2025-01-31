PFG Investments LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,676,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 494,630 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,648,000. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,025,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.92 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $60.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

