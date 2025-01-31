Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Vipshop by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 15,720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,281,000 after purchasing an additional 914,322 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $120,182,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,828,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,952,000 after buying an additional 333,989 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vipshop by 14.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,390,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 570,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.31. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

