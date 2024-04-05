Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 24,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 408,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $244.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.