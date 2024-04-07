Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 146.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,351.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

