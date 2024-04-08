Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells $958,617.07 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $159.55 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

