Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.