Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $137.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

