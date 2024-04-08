Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.