Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
D.R. Horton Price Performance
DHI opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
