Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,787,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PG&E by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

