Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $5.30 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 9.90%.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
