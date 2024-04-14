Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM opened at $19.59 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.