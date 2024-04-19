Strs Ohio Sells 37,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

