Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 1,350.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYJ. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

About Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

