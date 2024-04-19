SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,755 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,401,000 after buying an additional 95,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 96,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

