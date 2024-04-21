Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $150.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.54. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

