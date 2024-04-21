Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.19.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

