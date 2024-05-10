Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $152.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $116.95 and last traded at $116.47. 3,639,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,646,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.17.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $467.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.