John Pettigrew Purchases 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,089 ($13.68) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($191.53).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,112.50 ($13.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,596.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212 ($15.23).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

