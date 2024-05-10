UBS Group Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $2.50

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

STEM stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 772,268 shares worth $1,650,229. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Stem by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at $4,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

