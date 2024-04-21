J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,183,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

