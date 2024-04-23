FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $68,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

