FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $68,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
