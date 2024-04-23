Xponance Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

ESS stock opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

