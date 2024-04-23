Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $218,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $370.62 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $403.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

