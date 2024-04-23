OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.51 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 47,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

