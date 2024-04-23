Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.