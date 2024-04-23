Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

