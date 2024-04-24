Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.33

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$211.33 and traded as high as C$224.00. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$220.68, with a volume of 167,017 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$236.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$211.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.4651774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

