Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprout Social stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

