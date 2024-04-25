Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNDM opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.12.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

