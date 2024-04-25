AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXT Price Performance
AXTI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
