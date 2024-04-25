AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

