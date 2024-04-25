BMO Capital Markets Lowers Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$11.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of BDI opened at C$9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.73. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4599247 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total value of C$45,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total value of C$117,910.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. Company insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

