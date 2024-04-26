1,325 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $3,850,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $511,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $33.42 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.