3,474 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8,801.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 414,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,374,000 after acquiring an additional 195,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

WEC stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

