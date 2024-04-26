abrdn plc Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

