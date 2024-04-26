abrdn plc Has $14.06 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,752 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

View Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.