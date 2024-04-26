Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZKAP stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

